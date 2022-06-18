1 dead after shooting in Hamburg home, police say

Jun. 17—A Hamburg man barricaded himself in a second-floor bedroom of his home and fatally shot himself after police responded to a domestic incident and were met by his wife who was bleeding from one side of her face, borough Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski said Friday.

An officer responded to a 911 call Thursday about 8:30 p.m. from the home in the 400 block of State Street.

The officer met the wife downstairs. She had suffered an injury to an ear in a physical altercation with her husband, police said. Police did not release the names of the husband or wife.

According to Kuklinski:

The 49-year-old man retreated upstairs when the officer arrived.

The officer went up after him, yelling "Police," but the man, who was wearing a tactical-style uniform and body armor, went into a bedroom. Police believe the man previously prepared a barricade in the room.

Moments later, the officer heard a shotgun blast. The officer immediately breached the barricade and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The officer attempted life-saving measures, but the man died.

The Berks County coroner's office responded. On Friday, the office was not yet ready to provide information.

The woman was taken to Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, and admitted. Information on her medical condition was unavailable.

Several other family members were in the home but were not injured.

Kuklinski said the officer put himself in harm's way but exercised good judgment and restraint.

Based on the barricade and the use of body armor and a tactical uniform, police believe the man was preparing to engage police in gunfire but ultimately decided to take his own life, the chief said.

"There's no doubt, based on what the officer told me, that this individual had a plan," Kuklinski said. "This individual was planning some kind of act of violence."