1 dead after shooting in Hillsborough, deputies say

A late-night shooting Monday in Hillsborough County killed one person, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 6400 block of North 49th Street, which is several blocks east of the Tampa city limits, around 11:30 p.m. and discovered one adult had been shot, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The person was taken to an area hospital, where they died, the agency said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide the name, age or gender of the person who died.

A homicide investigation is active and ongoing, deputies said. Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.