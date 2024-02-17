1 dead after shooting at home near park, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in Atlanta on Friday night.
Officers were called to a home in a residential area of Grant Street SE just before 8:30 p.m.
They say one person was shot and killed. The victim has not been identified.
Grant Street is located near Atlanta’s Chosewood Park and is less than a mile down the street from the U.S. Federal Penitentiary.
Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
Police have not commented on possible suspects.
