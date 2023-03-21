1 dead in shooting at Howard Lake business, Wright County sheriff says

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Monday in Howard Lake, Minn., west of the Twin Cities.

A statement from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a report of a shooting just after noon Monday at 300 Dura Drive. That’s the address of a cabinet manufacturing facility.

Deputies found 20-year-old Adrian Montano Medina, of Lester Prairie, suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Medina was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities did not release further details on the circumstances of the shooting, and did not say whether it happened inside or outside of the building.

A caller at the scene provided information on a suspect vehicle. Authorities stopped the vehicle near Waverly and arrested 23-year-old Kevin Zelayo Asencio of Glencoe without incident. The sheriff’s office said deputies also recovered a firearm in the vehicle.

Asencio remained in the Wright County Jail as of Tuesday morning. Charges are pending.

