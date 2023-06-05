1 dead after shooting in Huntersville, MEDIC confirms

A deadly shooting is under investigation Monday afternoon at an apartment complex near a busy section of Huntersville, first responders confirmed to Channel 9.

Just after 4:30 p.m., MEDIC said one person was killed after a shooting was reported at the Holly Crest Apartments on Holly Crest Lane, which is just south of Sam Furr Drive and east of Statesville Road.

Few other details have been released, and MEDIC didn’t say there were any other victims.

It’s not clear if a suspect has been identified. Channel 9 is reaching out to the Huntersville Police Department for more information on the shooting.

Officers are actively investigating an incident at Holly Crest Apartment complex. This is an active crime scene, please avoid the area. — Huntersville Police (@HuntersvillePD) June 5, 2023

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

