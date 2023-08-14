1 dead after shooting inside Flagler County home

Deputies said one person is dead after a shooting inside a Flagler County home Monday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. inside a home on Blare Drive in Palm Coast.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect knew each other, and that they are not looking for anyone else involved at this time.

Throughout the morning, deputies asked people to avoid the area surrounding the home due to a large law enforcement presence.

UPDATE (8/14/23 8:20am): Deputies responded around 5:50am this morning in reference to a shooting within a residence on Blare Drive. One person is deceased. The victim and suspect were known to each other and there are no outstanding suspects at this time. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) August 14, 2023

