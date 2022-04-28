1 dead in shooting involving 2 deputies in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says

One man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Kissimmee, officials said.

It happened Wednesday evening near the Target in the 4700 block of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

READ: ‘A wrong has been done’: Man freed after serving 30 years for murder could be sent back to jail

The shooting involved two deputies. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said they are “fine” after the shooting.

We have seen one person being put into the back of a police car. He (think it’s a he) looked young from a distance. Still no info as to what happened. — Nick Papantonis WFTV (@NPapantonisWFTV) April 28, 2022

READ: Kissimmee police officer fired, accused of threatening to kill fellow officer

The investigation is being turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. No further information was immediately available.

READ: Troopers: Woman, 54, killed trying to cross US-192 in Osceola County

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.