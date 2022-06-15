1 dead after shooting at Kent apartment complex

A man is dead after an overnight shooting at a Kent apartment complex.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Wednesday at the Birch Creek Apartments in the 27000 block of 129th Place Southeast.

The apartment complex is close to Springwood Park and a few minutes away from state Route 516.

The man appeared to have died in the parking lot.

Officers and crime scene technicians remained at the scene for 5 to 6 hours. Evidence markers were seen in the parking lot near a white car.

What led up to the shooting is not yet known.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and so far, no suspect description has been released.

