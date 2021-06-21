1 dead after shooting at local restaurant

Jun. 21—ASHLAND — A man is dead following a shooting inside a local restaurant on Sunday evening, according to Ashland Police.

Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said his department responded to a call at 6:50 p.m. Sunday. Upon arriving at Blazer's Restaurant and Bakery, police found a male who had multiple gunshot wounds. He died less than an hour later at a local hospital, according to Kelley.

While APD won't yet release the identity of the shooter and the deceased man, Kelley said the incident "appears to be domestic-related."

The shooter is not in custody, but Kelley did not deem this situation a dangerous one in the community.

"Right now, we have talked to the person that was here," Kelley said at 11:25 p.m. outside of the restaurant. "At this point, there is no danger to the community or anything. It was all isolated to here."

Kelley expected APD to remain on the scene collecting evidence until well after midnight.

"We'll work it like any other criminal activity," Kelley said, "and we'll present everything to the Commonwealth Attorney (Rhonda Copley). She'll take it from there."

Blazer's was not open at the time of the shooting.

"There were no patrons there when it happened," Kelley said. "The restaurant was closed."

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

