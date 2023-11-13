1 dead after shooting in Maple Heights
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning in Maple Heights.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning in Maple Heights.
Investors are getting ready for a key US inflation reading and a week packed with updates on consumer resilience.
Student loan repayments take center stage again as consumers gear up for the holiday shopping season.
It's the all-time low price for our favorite wireless headphones.
Brock Purdy's big day was a key ingredient to San Francisco snapping its three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion, but not the only one.
Three players, three pickups to consider early in Week 11.
Saniya Rivers dropped 33 points to lead NC State to a huge upset win on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh.
The No. 2 overall pick stepped on Josh Hart’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.
The Volkswagen ID.7 brings established electric tech to a sleek, practical sedan body style. Range could exceed 300 miles.
That thing fish do in water is shockingly important to biological diversity in the Pacific Northwest.
Jimbo Fisher was 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M.
With amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides, it promises shiny, healthy hair.
A new federal rule that would mean tougher oversight of Apple Pay and Google Pay sets up another fight between Washington and Big Tech
Pereira defeated Procházka by second-round TKO at UFC 295.
Megan Rapinoe suffered a non-contact injury just minutes into the NWSL championship game. "Pretty sure I tore my Achilles," she later said.
Follow all Saturday's Week 11 college football action here all day long.
Kentucky was no match for Alabama.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
The fan-centric award honors "the best of the best" from each league.
Netflix has given The Witcher fans their first look at a new animated film that's set to hit the streaming service in late 2024.
More than 2,000 shoppers rave about how these doodads make dinner time even easier.