1 dead after shooting in Morganton, deputies say

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Morganton on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found Brandi Deal, 41, with gunshot wounds at an address on Clark Loop.

EMS and deputies were initially responding for a cardiac arrest call, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s ofice at 828-438-5500.

