1 dead after shooting near Atlanta apartment complex, police say
One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Atlanta on Thursday night.
According to police, they were called to reports of a person shot at the Park Vista Apartments on Fisher Road SE just after 9 a.m.
When they arrived, they found one person dead.
Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
Police have not commented on the shooter.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
