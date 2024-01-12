1 dead after shooting near Dayton elementary school

One person is dead after a shooting near a Dayton elementary school on Friday.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School.

“There was just a shooting. Somebody definitely got shot,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

When police got to the scene, they found one person dead.

“He is a male victim, not sure of his age,” Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said.

The 911 caller told dispatchers he believed those involved were teenagers.

Police said there are no suspects at this time, but News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott reported at 5:00 seeing officers collecting any evidence they could find.

“We do have numerous shots fired here. There are some shell casings in a parking lot,” Johns said.

While listening to scanner traffic, our team was able to track down police at another scene less than four miles away from the shooting. There, on Maplewood Avenue, police found a gold van with at least one bullet hole in the windshield. An officer told McDermott that the van was connected to the shooting.

Police also said some people ran from the original scene and they’re now looking for them.

“That’s why we’re doing a K-9 track to try and locate them,” Johns said.

The shooting sent both Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center, which is also across the street, into lockdown. Dayton Public Schools confirmed the lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

The Greater Dayton Recreation Center was also hit by a stray bullet.

“That’s very unfortunate that this happened so close to school because kids shouldn’t be exposed to this,” Tony Darden, a man who heard the shots and raced over to the scene, said.