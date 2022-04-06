UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting near Springfield Soup Kitchen; Police investigating

One person has been killed after a shooting was reported near the Springfield Soup Kitchen on West Main Street Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers and medics were called to the area of West Main Street and North Jackson Street around 10:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting near the soup kitchen.

Medics that arrived on scene pronounced the victim dead at the scene, a Springfield police dispatch supervisor told News Center 7.

Detectives and crime scene investigator units have responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation, police said.

Additional details have not been released. We have a crew on the way and we’ll update this story as we learn more.