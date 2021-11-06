1 dead after shooting at north-east side

A person has died after a shooting early Saturday morning, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to a sports bar in the 5400 block of Massachusetts Avenue about 5 a.m. They found the person wounded in critical condition, IMPD said. The person died less than an hour later.

No other information has been released on Saturday's shooting.

