1 dead after shooting in northwest Atlanta

One person is reportedly dead after a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Thursday morning.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene at the intersection of Bolton Road and Peyton Road, where authorities have arrived, blocking the street.

All lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in NW Atlanta have been shut down as police investigate.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 4:30 a.m. and Gehlbach has confirmed that one person is dead.

Bolton Road shutdown all lanes between 285 and Jackson Pkwy in NW Atlanta for investigation. One man is dead after believe to be police chase. Working to confirm information from APD pic.twitter.com/4qO5Du7F8b — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 29, 2022

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police told Gehlbach that someone crashed into the victim’s car at some point during this incident and then drove away. It’s unclear who shot the victim.

The circumstances leading up to this person’s death remain unclear.

Channel 2 has reached out to police to confirm the specifics of this incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tune into Channel 2 Action News at Noon where we will bring you the latest on this shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: