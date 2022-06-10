1 dead after shooting in Ocala, police say

One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting Friday afternoon in Ocala, police said.

It happened just before 1 p.m. near the 2400 block of Northwest 3rd Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man with a single gunshot wound to his leg and a second victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the victim who was shot in the chest died, police said.

The victim shot in the leg is expected to survive, according to police.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 352-369-7000.

