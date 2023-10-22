One person is dead after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Walnut Street just after 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they were unable to locate a shooting victim.

A short time later, a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Christ Hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say the man was later pronounced dead.

They haven't identified the victim or said whether they have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Enquirer media partner FOX19 NOW provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 1 dead after shooting in OTR