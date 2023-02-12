1 dead after shooting in Pineville, police say

The Pineville Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person died in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Paramedics responded to the vicinity of Industrial Drive after 1 a.m. for a gunshot victim. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they received calls of shots being fired near Windage Way and that two vehicles drove from the scene.

ALSO READ: CMPD looking for suspects after shot fired at Northlake Mall

Pineville Police Detectives are investigating the shooting with help from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The homicide does not appear to be random, according to police.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Channel 9 is working to learn more information.

If you have information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call 704-889-TIPS.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead after shooting in Morganton, deputies say)