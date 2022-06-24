1 dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, 2 men arrested

One person is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

Pittsburgh Police said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification for nine shots fired at around 2:45 p.m.

Officers found a man who shot in the side at the 2400 block of Chauncey Drive when they arrived.

The mam was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Two men have been arrested and are being questioned by police.

Police say that two firearms were found at the scene and that three nearby vehicles were shot.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK WITH CHANNEL 11 FOR MORE UPDATES.

