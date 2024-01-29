1 dead after shooting reported at Jefferson Twp. bar

Jan. 29—The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a shooting was reported early Monday at a Jefferson Twp. bar.

Around 2:50 a.m., deputies responded to Napoleon's Bar at 4150 Germantown Pike

When they arrived, they found a male dead with an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the sheriff' office.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.