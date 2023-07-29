1 dead after shooting in Rock Hill, coroner says

One person is dead after they were shot in Rock Hill on Friday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

On Friday morning, the coroner’s office was called to investigate a shooting at a home.

ALSO READ: Shooting leads to police chase that ends in crash, arrests, CMPD says

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Charles Gaither Jr., of Rock Hill.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy and toxicology report will be finished by next week.

The coroner’s office and the Rock Hill Police Department are investigating the death.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Victim dies in Cabarrus County hospital after shooting in east Charlotte)



