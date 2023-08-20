1 dead after shooting; Sanford police look for suspect

Sanford police are looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting his 24-year-old cousin on Saturday night.

Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sanford Police received a 911 call reporting a shooting at the Georgia Arms Apartments at 2600 Georgia Ave. Officers found Jarkevis Canada, 24, lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest, a Sanford Police Department news release said.

Canada was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, it said.

Investigators determined Canada and Marquez Henderson, 26, are cousins and had recently argued over a woman, according to the news release.

The release said witnesses told officers they saw Henderson raise a firearm and shoot Canada from across the apartment complex parking lot and then run away.

“There is no other word to describe this other than senseless,” Police Chief Cecil Smith said. “This family has been ripped apart tonight. Guns and violence are not the way to solve arguments. That one shot is fatal and permanent.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for Henderson for first-degree homicide. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.