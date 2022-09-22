1 dead in shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.

Police were called to the area of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the shooter who fled.

It is not known what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

