1 dead in shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District.
Police were called to the area of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are searching for the shooter who fled.
It is not known what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
