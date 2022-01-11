1 dead in shooting in South Lubbock

File image

Lubbock homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday that left one person dead in South Lubbock.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call about noon in the 7000 block of University Avenue, according to a Lubbock police news release.

The release did not identify the person who died and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available.

Follow this story on for more.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock