1 dead in shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday that left one person dead in South Lubbock.
Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call about noon in the 7000 block of University Avenue, according to a Lubbock police news release.
The release did not identify the person who died and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police investigating deadly shooting in South Lubbock