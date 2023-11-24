1 dead after shooting at Springfield bar

A person is dead after a shooting at a Springfield bar late Thursday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Springfield police and medics were called to reports of a shooting at Club Hollywood in the 900 block of East Pleasent Street, according to Springfield Police Department.

Police confirmed that someone was found with a gunshot wound and died from their injuries.

Information about suspects or what led up to the shooting was not available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information becomes available.