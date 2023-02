Feb. 14—An early morning shooting left one person dead in a West Side neighborhood on Tuesday, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police responding to reports of a shooting shortly after 5 a.m. found the person dead with gunshot wounds near Rabbit Brush and Nandia Court NW — a residential neighborhood just south of Flix Brewhouse off Coors and La Orilla Road.

The person has not been identified. APD's Homicide Unit is investigating.