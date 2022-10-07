1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

A man has been killed and a second was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

The shooting in the 1100 block of East Fir Street off of 12th Avenue happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Seattle Police Department Detective Valerie Carson, police arrived to find a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found a 27-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

“Here at the scene, officers also recovered a stolen tow truck. Detectives will be investigating to determine if that was involved in this incident,” said Carson.

A neighbor said he heard gunshots and saw a tow truck had crashed into his apartment building.

“I got up this morning around 4:27 (a.m.), I heard a loud crash, followed by about four to five gunshots. As I’m leaving my apartment, I see somebody run past me and get into a white car. As I’m approaching the alleyway, I see a tow truck that is crashed into the side of our building. I also see a person lying down, kind of groaning at this point and is in a lot of pain, followed by another person with no clothes on. He got picked up by the paramedics and they escorted him off the premises,” said neighbor Exavier Wilson.

The shooting happened about four blocks away from where two teens, ages 13 and 18 years old, were shot and wounded on Thursday.



