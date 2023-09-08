1 dead after shots are fired by security guard at Charlotte Transit Center, CMPD says

A security guard working at the Charlotte Transit Center in Uptown fatally shot someone who was believed to pose a “deadly threat,” according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the person who was shot has not been released.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in the 300 block of East 4th Street, officials said in a news release.

The 911 caller reported “an assault with deadly weapon” at the center, which covers an entire block between East 4th and Trade streets.

“Officers immediately arrived on scene and located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic also responded and pronounced the victim deceased,” CMPD said.

“The initial investigation found that uniformed Allied security employees encountered a subject at the transit center. One Allied security employee, perceiving the deadly threat discharged their weapon, striking the subject,” CMPD said.

Investigators have not released details of the perceived threat, but a fire arm was recovered at the scene, CMPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

Baby dies after pregnant mom shot in stomach, NC cops say. Man charged with murder

Dad accused of boarding school bus to curse at the students and driver, NC cops say

Tropical pink flamingos found on Outer Banks. How did they get to North Carolina?