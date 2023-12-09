1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Midtown.

Metro police said the crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 23rd Avenue North near TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

Crash investigators at the scene said the woman crashed into a pole. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

