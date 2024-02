EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, Feb. 7 on I-10 East at the Loop 375 interchange, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police say the Special Traffic Investigations (STI) is responding at the scene.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.

