1 dead, six injured in stabbing attack at Canadian library

  • Members of the RCMP are seen outside of the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Members of the RCMP are seen outside of the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • A member of the RCMP is silhouetted as he investigates the scene at the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Members of the police are seen outside of the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Members of the RCMP are seen outside of the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 / 5

Canada North Vancouver Incident

Members of the RCMP are seen outside of the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A man went on a stabbing spree inside and around a library Saturday, killing one woman and injuring six other people in North Vancouver, British Columbia, authorities said.

Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a suspect was in custody. He said the man is in his 20s and has had interactions with police in the past.

Jang said officials didn't have any information yet about a motive.

One witness, Steve Mossop, said he and his partner stopped in traffic when they saw a bloodied woman who told them she had just been stabbed. They then saw several victims within about 100 meters (yards) of each other, he said.

“There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom — a random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time," Mossop said.

"It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in his path happened to be victimized,″ Mossop said of the attacker.

On Twitter, Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed shock and sadness over the incident, calling it a “senseless act of violence.”

Recommended Stories

  • One dead in Vancouver-area stabbing spree

    One woman was killed and five others wounded after being stabbed at a public library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday.Canadian police told local media they had the lone suspect in custody, though the motive remains unclear. They added that the suspect had a past criminal record. Video from the scene reportedly appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being taken into police custody.Investigators are now appealing to witnesses of the attack, which occurred in the early afternoon at the Vancouver North Library. Drone footage showed Emergency Health Services aiding the wounded. No further details of the victims were provided. In responding to the incident, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter, "My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured." North Vancouver is a mostly quiet and wealthy suburb of about 85,000 people.

  • United States condemns China's sanctions in dispute over Uighurs

    The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two American religious-rights officials and a Canadian lawmaker in a dispute over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims and other minorities. Beijing's sanctions followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada earlier this week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighur Muslims and other Turkic minorities in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

  • Police officer given written warning for not investigating threats against woman murdered by husband

    The officer was issued with a written warning after not properly investigating reports made by a woman eight days before she was murdered by her husband.

  • Police arrests 10 people at violent protest in Bristol, England

    Thousands of demonstrators converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. "Ten people were arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs," the local Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Mark Runacres said in the statement. "Items, including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, fireworks were launched at our mounted section while one of our horses was also covered with paint," Runacres added.

  • Elite school 'rape culture' scandal: Whitehall launches national investigation

    Britain's elite schools are at the centre of a major Whitehall investigation involving police chiefs, government officials and Ofsted over their handling of the emerging "rape culture" scandal among pupils. Officials from the Home Office and Department for Education are leading a cross-Government response with senior officers, who have been urged to take claims seriously. Inspectors from Ofsted and the Independent Schools Inspectorate are ready to launch immediate and surprise investigations if safeguarding concerns are raised at particular schools, Whitehall sources said. On Saturday night a senior officer said thousands of current and former pupils had come forward as a result of a website "shining a light on peer-on-peer abuse within educational settings across the UK". Officers are examining accounts on the site, called Everyone's Invited, after the National Police Chiefs Council and Government officials met its organiser last week. Robert Halfon, the chairman of the Commons education select committee, criticised senior school staff for being more worried about "woke" issues than the "welfare of students". Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Halfon called for an independent inquiry and demanded that an education minister make a statement in Parliament after the Easter recess.

  • UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday criticised what he called "disgraceful attacks" on police officers after protests against a new policing bill in the city of Bristol turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests. Local police said a demonstration involving more than 1,000 people on Friday afternoon had been largely peaceful, but a minority had shown hostility to police later in the evening. Large demonstrations are not allowed due to coronavirus restrictions, and police have urged people not to attend even peaceful protests.

  • Jamie Chung, Lana Condor, and More Celebrities Call for Change: Stop Asian Hate

    “Historically, Asian immigrants have been the scapegoat for others' misfortunes. This ends now.”

  • One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody

    One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and police said they had the lone suspect in custody. "Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

  • MPs blacklisted by China brace themselves for cyber attacks

    MPs blacklisted by China are overhauling their cyber-security amid increased hacking fears, as they declared the sanctions against them a “badge of honour”. One of the MPs singled out by Beijing was on Friday night locked out of their email account, prompting suspicions that a “brute force” attack had been instigated to access their inbox. The suspected cyber-raid on the parliamentarian, who asked to remain anonymous, exacerbated concerns about the risk to pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong and China who are found by the Communist regime to be in contact with British MPs. Beijing announced on Friday that it had slapped asset freezes and travel bans on Tory MPs Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Tom Tugendhat, Nus Ghani, Neil O’Brien and Tim Loughton, as well as Labour peer Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws and crossbencher peer Lord Alton of Liverpool.

  • Two Teens Suspended In Air For Hours After Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions

    The ride was last inspected on March 19 without issue. Director Josh Stine claims that the company performs daily inspections on the slingshot ride.

  • Suspect dead after chase, standoff through multiple Massachusetts towns

    We're learning more about the suspect behind a one-man crime spree who was killed in a showdown with police hours later.

  • Oath Keepers militia figure ordered held in U.S. Capitol riot, others freed

    A federal judge on Friday ordered the detention of a Florida man described as a leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group pending trial on charges stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack but let two other defendants go free despite a prosecution request that they also be held. In addition, a federal appeals court ordered a review of the pretrial detention of two others charged in the riot in another setback for prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ordered that Kelly Meggs, described by prosecutors as a self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, to be detained.

  • Get a load of Walmart's whopping weekend deals: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Instant Pot—starting at just $4

    Whether you're looking for new tech, kitchen deals, or wardrobe steals, here's what you should keep an eye out for.

  • Shaq Barrett’s franchise tag would have been $20.577 million

    Lost if not completely unknown in the moves the Buccaneers have made since winning Super Bowl LV is that the decision not to apply the franchise tag to linebacker Shaq Barrett should have been less surprising than it was. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Barrett’s franchise tender would have been $20.577 million [more]

  • Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top ride-hailing app dropped Swedish fashion retailer H&M from its listings as Chinese celebrities stopped endorsing foreign labels in a growing uproar over Western accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang. H&M faced a public backlash in China when social media users in the country circulated a statement the company made last year announcing it would no longer source cotton from Xinjiang after reports of the use of forced labour by Uighur Muslims.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • US waives FBI checks on caregivers at new migrant facilities

    The Biden administration is not requiring FBI fingerprint background checks of caregivers at its rapidly expanding network of emergency sites to hold thousands of immigrant teenagers, alarming child welfare experts who say the waiver compromises safety. In the rush to get children out of overcrowded and often unsuitable Border Patrol sites, President Joe Biden's team is turning to a measure used by previous administrations: tent camps, convention centers and other huge facilities operated by private contractors and funded by U.S. Health and Human Services. In March alone, the Biden administration announced it will open eight new emergency sites across the Southwest adding 15,000 new beds, more than doubling the size of its existing system.

  • A look inside an immigration holding facility: GOP senators 'stunned' by conditions at 'overwhelmed' site

    Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana and James Lankford of Oklahoma were among more than a dozen Republicans who visited the Rio Grande Valley Friday.

  • Kentucky town rallies to restore beheaded Mother Goose

    A community in Kentucky is rallying to help restore an 80-year-old landmark — an oval shaped building that has a domed roof with the neck and head of a goose sticking out the front. The Kentucky Heritage Council in Frankfort has also pledged to help out.

  • Prosecutors struggle with consistent story in Jan. 6 cases

    There’s little doubt the Oath Keepers were planning for something on Jan. 6. The question at the heart of the criminal case against its members and associates in the attack on the U.S. Capitol is: What, exactly, did they intend to do? Authorities suggested for weeks in court hearings and papers that members of the far-right militia group plotted their attack in advance in an effort to block the peaceful transition of power.