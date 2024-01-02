1 dead in Smyer crash

Hockley County officials respond to a major traffic accident near State Highway 114 and FM 168 Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 in Smyer.

One person is dead following a crash in Smyer Tuesday.

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person died in a two-vehicle crash around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Highway 114 and FM 168 South in Smyer. Another person declined treatment for injuries at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is conducting an investigation and is expected to release further details on the crash.

This is a developing story.

