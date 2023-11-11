1 dead in South Los Angeles shooting; suspect at large

A suspect remains at large after a man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles on Friday night.

The victim was only identified as a 27-year-old man, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities received reports of a shooting on the 6600 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in Hyde Park around 6:20 p.m.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a business. Photos of the scene show shattered pieces of glass in the business’ front entrance and several evidence markers on a nearby sidewalk.

A suspect remains at large after a man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles on Nov. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man around 25 years old. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan camo pants.

The suspect was accompanied by two other Hispanic males, police said. The details leading up to the fatal shooting remain under investigation.

