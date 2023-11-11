A suspect remains at large after a man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles on Friday night. The victim was only identified as a 27-year-old man, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities received reports of a shooting at what appears to be a marijuana dispensary on the 6600 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in Hyde Park around 6:20 p.m. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a business. Photos of the scene show shattered pieces of glass in the business’ front entrance and several evidence markers on a nearby sidewalk. KTLA's Gil Leyvas reports from Sky5. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/1-dead-in-south-los-angeles-shooting-suspect-at-large/

