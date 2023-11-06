1 dead after south Lubbock police-involved shooting early Monday

A person is dead after being shot by police officers early Monday morning following a domestic disturbance in south Lubbock.

Police responded to the 9100 block of Akron Avenue just before 3 a.m. Monday for reports of a domestic disturbance, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said responding officers "encountered a suspect who used deadly force against the officers."

Police shot at and struck the person, LPD said. Paramedics pronounced the person dead on the scene.

Lubbock police did not immediately release any additional information about the shooting, including the identity of the suspect, but said the department planned to release more information later Monday.

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more as we learn it.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 dead after south Lubbock officer-involved shooting