1 dead in South Lubbock weekend shooting

Lubbock police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting in South Lubbock that left one man dead and injured another.

Police officials said officers were called about 9:55 p.m. for shots fired in the 500 block of 79th Street.

Responding officers found 68-year-old Alberto Garza Sr. who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found 42-year-old Timothy Lovato suffering serious injury. He was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, according to a Lubbock police news release.

A motive was not immediately clear for the shooting, which is being investigated by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, the release states.

