1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a shooting in the southwest Las Vegas valley Tuesday, police say.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, at approximately 1:36 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway in the southwest Las Vegas valley, or Spring Valley.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No information was immediately available as to a suspect in the shooting, or if anyone was in custody related to the death. LVMPD officials say the department’s homicide section will be taking over the investigation.

