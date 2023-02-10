Lubbock police confirmed one person is dead after a reported stabbing late Thursday afternoon in the 6500 block of Avenue T.

According to LPD, police responded around 5:12 p.m. for a stabbing report. One person, described only as a male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other individuals were injured, and police by late Thursday had not identified a suspect or other details about the stabbing as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 dead after stabbing in south Lubbock