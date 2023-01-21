1 dead, suspect in custody after homicide in Gaston County, police say

One man is dead and another man is in custody after a homicide in Bessemer City on Friday morning, Gaston County Police said.

Officers said they responded to Peggy Drive for a cardiac arrest call. On arrival, they said the circumstances indicated a homicide occurred.

Matthew James Watkins, 20, of Cherryville, was identified by police as the victim.

After an investigation, Gaston County police said Chavis Samuel Davis, 21, of Charlotte, was named as a suspect. Davis was arrested and charged with first degree murder. He is being held in the Gaston County jail.

As police investigated the homicide, officers said they found a large amount of drugs, as well as a gun at the address in Bessemer City.

They arrested and charged 21-year-old Henry O’Neil Gonzalez with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling a controlled substance. Gonzalez is being held at the Gaston County jail on $50,000 bond.

Gaston County police said the investigation is ongoing and offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information in the case.

Anyone who may know something is asked to called detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

