1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting inside Rock Hill home, police say

The Rock Hill Police Department arrested Ragienal Roseboro, of Rock Hill, on Sunday after he shot and killed a woman inside a home.

Police say they were dispatched to a house along Harrison Street in Rock Hill around 4:17 a.m. to help paramedics who received a call about a shooting victim.

The officers spoke with Roseboro, who told them the scene was inside the home. They found a 67-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

ALSO READ: 2nd suspect in custody, charged with murder in shooting at Lancaster outbuilding

EMS pronounced her deceased.

The victim has not been named. The connection between the suspect and victim is unclear.

Through an investigation, Roseboro was arrested and transported to the Rock Hill jail. Roseboro, 51, was issued warrants for murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 dead, suspect in custody after homicide in Gaston County, police say)