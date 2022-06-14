1 dead, suspect detained after shooting near Georgia State University

One man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting near Georgia State University.

Atlanta Police Department is conducting an investigation at Peachtree Street and Marietta. There is heavy Police activity in the area.

There is no ongoing threat to the Georgia State University campus. pic.twitter.com/MzQ2Ld8AI7 — GSU Police (@GSU_Police) June 14, 2022

On Monday, Georgia State Police sent out an alert on Twitter, stating that they were conducting an investigation and that there was with heavy police activity in the area.

At around 8:45 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 14 Marietta Street.

Once officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the police.

Officers have arrested a man involved in the incident.

The victim and the suspect have both not been identified.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.