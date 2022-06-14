1 dead, suspect detained after shooting near Georgia State University

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

One man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting near Georgia State University.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Georgia State Police sent out an alert on Twitter, stating that they were conducting an investigation and that there was with heavy police activity in the area.

At around 8:45 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 14 Marietta Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officers have arrested a man involved in the incident.

The victim and the suspect have both not been identified.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories