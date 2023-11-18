1 dead, suspect flees riding a bicycle, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was stabbed multiple times according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Friday night officers say they responded to a call regarding a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Blackstone and Beechwood Avenues in front of a T-Mobile store.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man around his 30s suffering from stabbing wounds. They tried to perform life-saving measures, but he ended up succumbing to his injuries on arrival at the hospital.

Officers say the suspect left the area northbound Blackstone riding a bicycle and is still outstanding.

This is an ongoing investigation as police are searching for the suspect and what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone who might know more about this case is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

