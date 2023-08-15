1 dead, suspect jailed after alleged fight near Kalispell's Parkline Trail

Aug. 14—One man is dead and another behind bars after an early morning fight Sunday in Kalispell, officials say.

Kalispell Police officers responded to the intersection of East Railroad Street and Third Avenue East North about 1:58 a.m., Aug. 13 for a report of a fight between two men, authorities said in a press release issued Monday. A witness told officers that one of the men was unresponsive in the wake of the confrontation.

Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering "a significant head injury" at the scene. The other man fled prior to the arrival of police, officials said.

With the injured man placed in critical care at Logan Health Medical Center, officers tracked down 34-year-old Cody Mize of California and arrested him on a pending charge of aggravated assault. He is listed as being held in the county jail with an Aug. 14 court date.

On Monday, investigators learned that the 32-year-old man succumbed to his wounds.

Officials said investigators are interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and gathering information. Authorities urged anyone with information to contact Detective Shane Lidstrom at (406) 758-7780.

