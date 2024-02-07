1 dead, suspect on the run after shooting at Norcross mechanic shop, police say
One man is dead and another is on the run for shooting him, according to police in Norcross.
Police say around 3:45 p.m., three men arrived at a mechanic shop along Buford Hwy.
Two of the men started arguing and then began fighting, police confirmed.
One of the men then pulled out a shotgun and fired a single shot, striking one of the men.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not identified the man who was killed or the suspect.
