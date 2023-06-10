1 dead in suspected homicide in East Bremerton after man left outside Harrison hospital building

sirens

Bremerton police are investigating a suspected homicide in East Bremerton early Friday morning, after an individual was dropped off at the former Harrison Medical Center and died while medics attempted to help.

According to a statement from Bremerton Police Department, officers were called to the shuttered Harrison building on Cherry Avenue just after 1 a.m., where Bremerton Fire Department medics were on scene. A man had driven a car into the driveway where Harrison's emergency room had been located, and pulled a second man out of the car. The driver then drove away, leaving the second man on the ground, according to BPD.

The medics attempted to help the man on the ground, who died.

In addition, approximately 15 minutes before the incident at the former hospital, BPD said one person was shot outside McCloud's Grillhouse in East Bremerton. Officers had responded to a report of multiple gun shots outside the bar at 4111 Wheaton Way, and found an individual on the ground in a parking lot. That individual was taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale and is in stable condition, according to BPD.

A few minutes after the incident at the hospital, a Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy located the car that was seen outside the emergency room and arrested the driver.

Bremerton Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective D. Ejde @ Derek.Ejde@ci.bremerton.wa.us or Det. B. Gorang @ Brock.Gorang@ci.bremerton.wa.us.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: 1 dead in suspected homicide in East Bremerton, Washington