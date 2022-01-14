1 dead after Tampa shooting, police say

One person is dead after a shooting in Tampa on Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of N. 48th Street around 5:30 p.m. At the scene, police found a male who had been shot, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release Thursday night.

The male was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

The shooting is under investigation. No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.