1 dead, teen injured after double shooting at Atlanta apartments

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened after 3 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex off Campbellton Road. When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

One of the victims, who was between the ages of 16 and 20, died at the scene. A 16-year-old shot in the arm was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is stable.

Investigators have not determined yet what led up to the shooting, but said it took place inside the apartment.

Police said they believe the suspects left the scene.

The names of both victims have not been released.

