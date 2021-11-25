1 dead after Thanksgiving morning shooting in east Pueblo

One person is dead after a Nov. 25 shooting near the 800 block of N. Portland Avenue in Pueblo.

According to a press release issued by the Pueblo Police Department, police responded to a shooting call at approximately 6:49 .m. Nov. 25. A victim was found inside a residence and transported to the hospital with serious injuries which he later succumbed to.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after notifying next of kin.

The incident is part of an ongoing investigation.

If you have information regarding the case, contact Detective Joe Cardona at 240-0130.

You can submit an anonymous tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com or by calling 542-7867.

