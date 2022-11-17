1 dead and three injured in separate shootings in Milwaukee

Two separate shootings killed a 49-year-old man on Milwaukee’s near south side and injured three adults on the city’s west side Thursday.

Although the pace of deadly violence in the city has slowed in recent months, the fatal shooting brings the homicide total to 194 and close to last year's record when Milwaukee saw 196 lives lost in homicides, according to data from the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Police released no details of the circumstances of the fatal shooting, saying only the incident was reported at 11:15 a.m. on the 700 block of South 20th Street in the Clarke Square neighborhood.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Database:Milwaukee homicides

Less than three miles away and an hour later, police reported three men ages 51, 34 and 33 were injured in a shooting on the 3500 block of West McKinley Avenue, in the Cold Spring Park neighborhood. They are expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Police said the 51-year-old was walking and the other two victims were traveling in a car when shots were fired. No other information was provided, and police said the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Homicides in the city have slowed since July, when 26 people were killed, according to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission. Nonfatal shootings hit a peak in May, but have stayed consistent since July.

Before Thursday, police reported seven homicides in the first half of November.

Prior to 2020 and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Milwaukee experienced a 30% drop in homicides from 2016 through 2019.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 1 dead, 3 injured in shootings on Milwaukee's west, south sides